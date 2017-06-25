'Wonder Woman' Easter Egg: Who Is the Other Demigod Diana Met in the Film?

It has been revealed that Diana (Gal Gadot) might have met a Blackfoot Indian demigod in the blockbuster movie, "Wonder Woman."

Facebook/WonderWomanfilmEaster eggs are popping up in "Wonder Woman."

The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film is currently taking the cinema world by storm after its release in the United States this June. Already, "Wonder Woman" has established itself as one of the top-grossing movies in 2017, as it raked in more than $650 million at the worldwide box office. Fans and critics alike are raving at Gadot for her brilliant portrayal of the Amazonian demigod. Although the hype over the action-packed storyline has yet to die down, many are now dissecting the movie in search for Easter eggs that Jenkins and her crew cleverly included in the two-hour and twenty-minute film.

One of the newest Easter eggs revolves around the revelation that Diana might have met another demigod like herself. Most of the moviegoers reportedly missed this bit since the detail was disclosed when Diana was speaking in Blackfoot.

There was a scene in the film where she met with Chief (Eugene Brave Rock), a Native American smuggler. They spoke using his Native language and due to the lack of subtitles, it was not revealed that Chief introduced himself to Diana as Napi, the Blackfoot demigod who is considered a trickster. What is more interesting was that he was the only one whom she let shake her hands, an alleged sign that Diana considered Chief her equal, a fellow demigod. Diana is the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta, the queen of the Amazons.

Aside from her father, Diana also met with other gods in the movie. There was Sir Patrick Morgan (David Thewlis), aka Ares, who revealed himself to his granddaughter to convince her that mankind was not worth saving. According to reports, Artemis (Ann Wolfe) was shown twice in the film. Although Hestia did not make an appearance, the Lasso of Truth that Diana used is said to be a nod to the goddess of home and hearth. Hestia is reportedly the one who gave the lasso its powers.