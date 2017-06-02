'Wonder Woman' News: Lebanon Says Israeli-Portrayed Heroine Has No Place in Their Theaters

Currently taking the world by a storm of women empowerment, "Wonder Woman" features Gal Gadot in the iconic costume of Diana Prince, who transforms as the DC heroine who needs no man to save the world from evil. Garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews and sky-high ratings, "Wonder Woman" is a big success. However, not every country will get to enjoy the film. According to reports, Lebanon has banned the film from their theaters.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilm Promotional picture for the film "Wonder Woman."

According to CNN Media, the film was banned because the lead actress is an Israeli who served in the country's defense forces. Because of the decades-old feud between Lebanon and Israel, "Wonder Woman" has been banned in all the theaters of the former. Asked why political and civil affairs should affect the right of their people to enjoy "Wonder Woman" like the rest of the world, Rania Masri, a member of Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon, had a few words to say.

"First and foremost, she is Israeli. We don't distinguish between a good Israeli and a bad Israeli," Masri told Associated Press.

The ban is a conscious effort to prevent the people from acquiring any form of normalcy in relation to Israel. Considering that Gadot herself has expressed support for the activities carried out by Israel, it looks like the heroine she portrays will find no support in Lebanon.

Warner Bros. Pictures has yet to comment on the "Wonder Woman" ban in Lebanon and fans aren't expecting them to react. Most have chosen to respect Lebanon's decision and beliefs while others have expressed that it would have been nice for them to look at the film without any political issues marring the image. Although there are Lebanon citizens who disagree with the ban, the cause and voice of the campaign are louder. Reports also say that this is the first time Gadot's film has been successfully banned in theaters.