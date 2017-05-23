'Wonder Woman' News: Movie Continues to Get Rave Reviews

"Wonder Woman" has yet to grace a much larger audience but the latest DC movie is already getting rave reviews. A lot of fans are now hyped to see the film. What makes this particular film stand out?

Warner Bros. Pictures Promotional image for "Wonder Woman"

To mark the arrival of the new superhero, some members of the press had the opportunity to see "Wonder Woman" much earlier than the rest. Although many of the press reviews have yet to officially come out, some of them have aired their initial thoughts on Twitter.

Movie Pilot editor Alisha Grauso was one of these people praising the film, saying, "DC is absolutely on the right track here. Gal Gadot is absolutely phenomenal as Wonder Woman. She KILLS it, just surprisingly good. A truly heroic light DCEU desperately needs."

IndieWire editor Kate Erbland also had a lot of love for "Wonder Woman." She wrote, "WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and [Chris] Pine are charming as hell."

"Wonder Woman" is the latest DC film based on the comic of the same name. It stars by Gal Gadot who plays Diana Prince, a princess who leaves her island, Themyscira, to bring an end to World War I.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins. Like in her last project, Jenkins is being praised for her direction. Many people who saw "Wonder Woman" even said that it is the best DC movie to come out.

It is not surprising that Jenkins has done a wonderful job. She previously worked on other iconic titles like "Monster," a movie about the life of Aileen Wuornos, played by Charlize Theron. Aside from this, the director was initially tapped to helm Marvel's "Thor: The Dark Word," but had to leave production. Jenkins is DC Extended Universe's first female director and will probably continue to direct more films if "Wonder Woman" becomes a major success.

"Wonder Woman" is scheduled to premiere on June 2.