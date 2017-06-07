'Wonder Woman' News, Spoilers: How Batman Became Vital in Instigating Movie's Plot

Only a few would argue against the fact that "Wonder Woman" is one of the best DCEU movies ever made.

Facebook/WonderWomanfilmThere is no end-credits scene in "Wonder Woman."

Portrayed by Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman was first introduced in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" as the third member of the Trinity, where she joined Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman. Although neither of the two actors appeared on "Wonder Woman," Affleck's character proved to be essential in pushing the movie's plot forward.

The first moments of "Wonder Woman" brought the audience to the present day as the female superhero's alter ego, Diana Prince, was sent a package featuring a group picture of Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor and their other teammates. Mailed to her by Wayne Enterprises, the photo was set in Veld during World War I, after Wonder Woman helped free the town before General Ludendorff eventually destroyed it by bombing it with gas.

Fans may recall that the photo was the one found by Bruce Wayne in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Apparently, he gave it back to Diana as a present but also with the intent of hearing the origin story of the female superhero.

In "Wonder Woman," receiving the package and taking a look at the photo was what caused Diana to reflect on her first days on Earth. Most of the events in the movie are made up of these memories, and its ending saw Diana creating an email to Bruce that narrated to him Wonder Woman's origin story. According to Comicbook, that particular scene clearly tried to establish Diana and Bruce's relationship and might inspire the formation of the Justice League.

Time also noted that Batman must have discovered the original photo from the previous DCEU movie so he could send it to Diana and persuade her to join the League. In the movie, the purpose of the photo must be to allow her to reminisce and subtly convince her to become part of the team.

"Wonder Woman" is now showing in theaters.