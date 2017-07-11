'Wonder Woman' News, Updates: Gal Gadot's Energy Is High in New Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Facebook/Wonder Woman Shown is a scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" may feature Circe and Cheetah teaming up against Diana/Wonder Woman.

New behind-the-scenes footage from "Wonder Woman" made its way online last weekend. The never-before-seen video was released by Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, through her official Twitter account.

It has already been a month since the film debuted in theaters, but its presence is still strong in some cinemas around the world. Despite other big hits like "Transformers: The Last Knight" hitting theaters after "Wonder Woman," the film still continues to rake in millions in the box office.

Much of the film's success is because of Gadot, who has been critically acclaimed worldwide because of her stellar portrayal of the female superhero. Thanks to how she has breathed new life into Wonder Woman, the film is now dubbed as DCEU's highest grossing film ever, passing the $3-billion mark in global box office earnings.

Recently, Gadot posted on her official Twitter account some footage from the well-received film, and it showed how enthusiastic she was while shooting her scenes. It looked like her energy was so high while filming for the movie, as the video shows her dancing, smiling and chuckling in-between takes. That should not come as a surprise for fans, since Gadot consistently projected excitement for the character during her press appearances prior to the film's premiere.

"I had such a buildup to Wonder Woman and I was so ready. I had these months and months and months of me getting super excited about this character. I literally just wanted to attack, to give it a bite, to dive in. I was so ready," she said in the video.

Currently, a sequel to Patty Jenkins' first "Wonder Woman" film is being developed by the DCEU. Although nothing much is known yet about its plot and cast, it is certain that Gadot will be back in her role as the titular character.

"Wonder Woman" is still playing in some theaters worldwide.