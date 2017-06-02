'Wonder Woman' Premiere News, After-Credits Scenes, Spoilers: No After-Credits Scenes; No Sequels Too?

The solo debut of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman finally hit theaters and revealed that there is no post-credits scene. Meanwhile, it is still uncertain whether "Wonder Woman" will have a sequel.

Facebook/WonderWomanfilmThere is no end-credits scene in "Wonder Woman."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" finally premiered featuring Gadot as the titular character, joined by co-stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen, and more.

Post-credits scenes have become common in films nowadays, especially in Marvel films, where they serve as a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from an upcoming film. Unfortunately, "Wonder Woman" does not have an end-credits scene.

DC Extended Universe films never really made end-credits scenes a standard. CinemaBlend confirmed this when "Wonder Woman" producer Charles Roven admitted that his film did not include a post-credits scene, simply because it was not standard operating procedure with DC Extended Universe.

With "Wonder Woman" having no end-credits scene and no trails to leave the viewers, there are questions circulating if whether there will be a sequel for the film.

There is no confirmation yet whether there will be a "Wonder Woman 2." However, Jenkins is looking forward to have continuity to Diana's story.

"It's definitely something I'm very, very, very interested in. I love what we've created and I love the team that I worked with doing it and these actors so much that, yeah, we're all very excited to talk about continuing forward together," Jenkins shared in an interview with Fandango.

Jenkins revealed that if "Wonder Woman" continues, she plans to make Princess Diana an "international superhero," and plans to be the one to "bring her to America."

One of the possible storylines that can be used in the sequel is what was keeping Wonder Woman busy from the time of World War I up to the present day.

"Wonder Woman" is now showing in cinemas.