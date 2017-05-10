'Wonder Woman' Release Date, Plot News: Final Trailer Features Chris Pine Sequences, World War I

With just a few weeks left before its release, Warner Bros. released the final trailer for "Wonder Woman" at the recent MTV Movie and TV Awards. The new trailer features some sequences with Chris Pines, as well as footages of Wonder Woman as a girl.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilmPromotional photo for "Wonder Woman"

The trailer was unveiled by Wonder Woman portrayer Gal Gadot at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 8. As she took the center stage at the event, she commended the "Fast and the Furious" cast and then dropped the final trailer for the Warner Bros. film.

Chris Pine, who hosted last Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," made the most appearances in the clip. The trailer also featured Wonder Woman hiding her famous cuffs and headband as she puts on different clothes.

The trailer also includes several extended action sequences showing the battles that took place during the World War I.

The fourth film in the DC Extended Universe, "Wonder Woman" will bring viewers back to the earliest days of Princess Diana as she lived on the island of Themyscira with the Amazons. It will reveal why she had to leave Paradise to become Wonder Woman and protect the world of man.

The upcoming movie is not the first time that Gadot will play Wonder Woman. The actress debuted as the female superhero in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," where she teamed up with the other members of the DC Comics Trinity, Batman and Superman, in fighting Doomsday.

"Wonder Woman" will serve as the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe. Filming for the movie kicked off in November 2015 and wrapped up in May last year. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Gadot, Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Said Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and David Thewlis.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 2.