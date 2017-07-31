'Wonder Woman' Rumors: Warner Bros. to Campaign for Movie's Oscars Best Picture Bid

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" stars Gal Gadot.

While there is no more questioning if "Wonder Woman" is a commercial success, it may set another record to be the first superhero movie to secure a Best Picture nomination, at least, in next year's Oscars.

With almost $800 million as its global gross as of this writing, there is no questioning that "Wonder Woman" is a blockbuster. However, the Gal Gadot-starrer may not only hold the distinction as the highest-grossing movie to be directed by a female director, Patty Jenkins, as it is said that Warner Bros. is bent on fielding the movie in the highly coveted Best Picture category in next year's Academy Awards.

According to an exclusive report of Variety, Warner Bros. is serious about lobbying for "Wonder Woman" in next year's Oscars Best Picture category. Allegedly, while the studio has not made its plan public, people behind the studio have discussed things internally on how they will campaign for "Wonder Woman" to get a Best Picture nomination, at least.

Apart from lobbying for "Wonder Woman" in the Best Picture category, Variety also reported that Warner Bros. is also serious about campaigning for the movie's director, Jenkins, in the Best Director category.

While no comic-book movie has bagged the highly coveted Oscars Best Picture yet, as the Academy still does not recognize superhero characters and their story as a form of art, it is said that Warner Bros. is pinning its hope on new membership expansions of the award-giving body. With the voting body of the Oscars now bigger because of its younger and diverse members, it is said that "Wonder Woman" bagging a Best Picture nomination may not really be far-fetched.

Apart from being a blockbuster, "Wonder Woman" also ranks second in Rotten Tomatoes' best superhero movies, with the first "Iron Man" movie shown in 2008 holding the distinction of being the best superhero movie of all time based on reviews.