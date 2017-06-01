'Wonder Woman' Spoilers: New Origin Story Set in First World War

"Wonder Woman," premiering to theaters everywhere on June 2, adds another origin story for the Amazon from Themyscira. This time, this reboot of what could be a promising start for a "Wonder Woman" movie franchise starts off the story of Diana Prince in Europe at the height of World War I.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilmA Promotional image of "Wonder Woman" as the cover photo on the movie's official Facebook page.

The new "Wonder Woman" movie, led by Gal Gadot playing the role of the Amazon warrior heroine, is directed by Patty Jenkins and has already been widely lauded by preview audiences everywhere. The movie already earned a 94 percent "certified fresh" rating from critic site Rotten Tomatoes, with more than 99% of preview audiences signifying they want to see the movie.

Part of this surge in ratings could be attributed to the move decided by the writers for the 2017 version of "Wonder Woman" the movie. For this solo outing of DC Comics' lead heroine, the producers opted to change Diana's origin story, moving it from World War II to the more classic World War I setting, according to the International Business Times.

Instead of the canon World War II setting that was the stage where the comics version of "Wonder Woman" originated, the movie will take place instead in 1918 Europe, in the early days of aerial warfare, machine guns, and gas which marked the height of the first World War.

Allan Heinberg, the screenwriter for the "Wonder Woman" movie, explained to Entertainment Weekly that the conflict of World War I was more in tune with the predicament faced by the world today. "We are in a very WWI world today with nationalism and how it would take very little to start a global conflict," Heinberg said.

For her part, director Jenkins made sure that the sequences all have Wonder Woman at its focal point. "Really, every action sequence is from her point-of-view and for her story. So, there was no point in the movie that we ever stepped out, and were like 'Look at this extravaganza!'" Jenkins noted.