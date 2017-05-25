'Wonder Woman' spoilers: Upcoming film will not feature post-credits scene

The big question has been answered regarding whether or not fans will have to wait after the "Wonder Woman" film credits roll to see an exciting teaser.

Facebook/WonderWomanFilmA promotional image for DCEU's "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot.

For the past few years, more and more films have been hopping onto the post-credits trend to tease the fans about the next installments and future projects. In fact, it has sort of become a tradition in superhero films, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even Marvel's most recent film, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," had five.

However, DC Extended Universe does not seem to want to conform.

While DCEU's "Suicide Squad" did have a post-credits scene, in which fans saw Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) meeting with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), the upcoming "Wonder Woman" film, which stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, reportedly will not have any.

CinemaBlend recently caught up with film producer Charles Roven and in the interview, he explained why "Wonder Woman" will not be featuring a post-credits scene, just like "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"I'm not going to say we'd never do one," Roven told the publication. "There was one in Suicide Squad. But I don't think that we want to feel that we're forced to do something just because we didn't in the past."

"Wonder Woman" is the first superhero movie led by a female in years. Fortunately, early critic responses on social media have given it positive feedback.

On Twitter, Jarett Wieselman of BuzzFeed said: "I loved #WonderWoman so much. Easily one of the best superhero origin films I've ever seen. Amazing action & Gal Gadot is pure heaven."

Peter Sciretta of SlashFilm also praised the film, saying: "I can finally tell you.. Wonder Woman is a very good film. Funnier, more action packed than you're probably expecting. Gal is perfect as WW!"

"Wonder Woman" hits theaters on June 2. It is directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Zack Snyder, Allan Heinberg, and Geoff John. Apart from Gadot, the film stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as General Antiope, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and many more.