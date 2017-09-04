Work on 'Borderlands 3' Seems To Be Heating Up

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford recently hinted that the majority of the studio is working on the sequel

Gearbox Software 'Borderlands 3' is expected to already be in development

It is no secret that "Borderlands 3" is going to be released eventually, and thanks to a recent tease from one of the key people behind the sequel, it now seems as though the new game is coming in the not-too-distant future.

While speaking at a panel during PAX West, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford gave fans in attendance a little bit of an update regarding the studio's future plans, DualShockers reported.

According to Pitchford, 90 percent of the studio is "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on."

It was not exactly a subtle tease as just about every gamer knows that what Pitchford was referencing was the next "Borderlands" game.

Interest in the sequel has remained high for quite a while now, and unsurprisingly, it seems that Pitchford and the other developers are well aware of that.

So, how close is "Borderlands 3" to coming out?

That Pitchford is still pointing out that the game has not been officially announced yet is probably a sign that it is not coming in the next few months. However, it may still arrive sooner than expected.

Notably, a recent news release from Take-Two may have even referenced the next "Borderlands" game.

Within the "Management Comments" section of that news release, it is indicated that a "highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is expected to arrive in fiscal year 2019.

It is unclear what that "highly anticipated new title" is, though "Borderlands" can certainly be considered as one of "2K's biggest franchises."

For now, fans will just have to wait for Pitchford and the other folks at Gearbox Software to share more about their upcoming project and they may also want to set aside some spending money for fiscal year 2019, just in case.

More news about "Borderlands 3" should be made available soon.