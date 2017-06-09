'World of Dance' Cancellation Rumors: Show Ratings Dip in Week 2

Is Jennifer Lopez's "World of Dance" in danger of getting axed by NBC? The dancing competition series recently saw a drastic decrease in its viewership, raising speculations that the show may not be renewed for a second season.

NBC/Trae Patton Judges Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough on NBC's "World of Dance."

The second week of "World of Dance" saw a big drop in its ratings. According to Nielsen (via Variety), the show drew a 1.9 rating in the 18–49 demographic and garnered 8.5 million views for its June 6 broadcast. The previous week's numbers were much higher at a 2.9 rating and a 9.7 million audience count.

However, the ratings drop did not affect "World of Dance's" rank compared to other shows on the same time slot. It still topped CBS's "48 Hours: NCIS" and ABC's "American Housewife" and "Fresh Off the Boat." This week, ABC aired mostly repeat episodes, except for "Downward Dog" which released a new episode during the 8 p.m. time slot.

Some critics suggested that the first episode of "World of Dance" benefitted from the premiere of "America's Got Talent" season 12, as Lopez's competition series aired after the new season of "AGT."

While "World of Dance" saw its ratings slip this week, "AGT" has maintained its ratings on its second week. During its first week, "AGT" season 12 raked in 12.1 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. This week, it scored 12.2 million views with a 2.6 demo rating.

Despite its TV ratings this week, "World of Dance" continues to stir some buzz. The show has introduced some standout competitors, including "So You Think You Can Dance" winner and mentor Fik-Shun.

Lopez particularly gave massive praise to a group of young dancers from West Covina, California, who danced to Puff Daddy's "Bad Boys for Life," The Daily Mail reported.

"World of Dance" season 1 features Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo as resident judges and Jenna Dewan-Tatum as the show's host. The winning contestant will bring home $1 million. The show will have seven more episodes before it airs its finale.

"World of Dance" season 1 airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.