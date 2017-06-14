'World of Dance' Episode 3 Recap, Spoilers: Junior Contestant Eva Igo Impresses; Jabbawockeez Joins Competition

The most recent episode of "World of Dance" season 1 aired last night, June 13, and it showed seven incredible acts making it through for another round of competition the following week.

(Photo: Facebook/NBCWorldofDance)A promotional photo of NBC's "World of Dance."

In episode 2 of NBC's dance reality competition, three of the qualifiers were for the junior division, one was for the upper division, and three groups were for the team division.

While every contestant in the competition gave performances that earned each of them an average of more than 80 points, one junior contestant, in particular, won the hearts of the judges for the night.

14-year-old Eva Igo from Inner Grove Heights, Minnesota performed an incredible contemporary dance with difficult gymnastic moves that was extremely physically challenging. She earned an average score of 88. Judge Neyo thought she was "amazing," while judge Derek Hough called her "extraordinary."

The episode also featured the qualifier performance in the team division of "America's Best Dance Crew" season 1 winner Jabbawockeez. Their routine, which was mixed with groove and isolation, was loved by all of the judges, earning them an average score of 86.7.

In next week's episode of "World of Dance," the duels round will officially kick off, according to TV Guide. In this fourth episode of the season which airs on Tuesday, June 20, top qualifying acts from each division get to select a rival to face off against in an elimination duel.

Last month, judge Jennifer Lopez talked about what sets "World of Dance" apart from other dance reality competitions on television. In an interview with Variety, the judge revealed that she felt that the show was a perfect fit for her.

"It's a perfect fit for me, starting as a dancer, talking about what I love and doing the thing that I do best," Lopez said. "This was a surprise idea to go back to judging after 'American Idol.' I didn't think I'd be doing that so soon, but at the end of the day, it's about the quality of the project and what moves me as an artist, and this is what I wanted to do."

"World of Dance" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.