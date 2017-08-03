'World of Dance' News: Eva Igo Advances to Finals After Beating Diana Pombo

Facebook/World of Dance Eva Igo advances to the "World of Dance" Finals after beating Diana Pombo in last night's Division Finals

After facing Diana Pombo in the Junior Division of NBC's "World of Dance" last night, Eva Igo successfully got the nod of the judges and is now closer to bagging the "World of Dance" finals plum slated for airing next week.

Last night's episode of "World of Dance" was nothing short of being tension-filled as the six remaining acts in the competition battled it out for their respective Division Finals. While all the participants delivered a charged performance in their bid to win a slot at next week's Grand Finals, in the end, only three advanced to last round of the competitions, with a chance to bring home the honor and distinction to be the first-ever "World of Dance" champion.

Of the three divisions, though, there is no denying that one of the most anticipated was the Junior Division, which featured the clash between Igo and Pombo. While Pombo attempted to showcase her dancing prowess through her contemporary performance that highlighted her flexibility and passion, it was not enough to match Igo's performance.

Viewers opined that Igo delivered a commanding performance, as if she were a ferocious animal attacking its prey and ripping it into shreds. Some could not help but point out that she took her dancing prowess to a new level last night, with the sudden twisting of her body to every beat and sound effect of the song she danced to. Hence, she garnered an average score of 96.7 percent, beating Pombo's 89.3 percent.

There are those who believe that, if the "World of Dance" Finals were to be decided by public vote, it would be easy for Igo to end her stint on the reality-dance search as the runaway winner even if she competes with the other Division Finals champions, such as the Swing Latino (Group Division) and Les Twins (Upper Division), who also defeated their respective contenders in last night's competition.

However, with the unpredictability of "World of Dance's" judging, no one can really tell who the victor will be in next week's finals.

"World of Dance" airs over NBC on Tuesday evenings at 10 p.m. EDT.