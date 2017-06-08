'World of Dance' News: New Dancers Introduced as Show Enjoys High Ratings

The debut season of "World of Dance" is doing very well as it garnered high ratings in its second episode, which aired on Tuesday, June 6, on NBC. The second week of the show introduced new dancers and routines to appreciative dance fans everywhere.

Facebook/NBCWorldofDanceA promo image featuring Luka and Jenalyn Ballroom Cabaret Dancers on the official Facebook page of "World of Dance."

Although the number of viewers has slightly dropped from its break-out hit premiere episode, "World of Dance" continues to post impressive numbers as 8.5 million viewers at a 1.9 demo rating tuned in to the show, according to TV Line.

NBC noted that the newly-launched dance show tallied the highest Week 2 figures for new summer series, taking the crown from the 2013 show "Under the Dome" by CBS.

With a blockbuster debut episode under its belt, "World of Dance" got on with the program and introduced new dance teams that will go under the scrutiny of the show judges. Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough sifted through the aspiring dancers in the qualifier round, finding a few promising acts along the way.

A team of young dancers calling themselves The Lab entered the Junior Category with a hip-hop routine which earned acclaim from the audience and the judges, getting them an average score of 91.3, according to the International Business Times.

Team Category entries got mixed reviews this week, as the salsa number of Miami All-Stars earned them 81 points, just barely above the passing mark of 79 to make it to the next round.

Luka & Jenalyn, another pair of acrobatic dancers, garnered an average score of 86.7. They will return to the show next week as well. Quick Style's precise and clean number gained approval from the judges' table, netting them an 86.7 score. Solo dancer Nick Daniels, meanwhile, got a high 87 points with his touching interpretative number.

The next episode of "World of Dance" airs on Tuesday, June 13, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.