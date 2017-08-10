'World of Dance' Season 2 Casting News: Audition Process Currently Ongoing

Facebook/NBCWorldofDance "World of Dance" season 2 casting ongoing

After the Les Twins were announced to be the big winner for the first season of "World of Dance" reality talent show, the producers announced that they are now accepting auditionees for the TV series' sophomore season.

On its website, NBC launched the audition portal for those who want to be a part of "World of Dance" season 2. Just like what it did in the previous season, executive producer and judge Jennifer Lopez, together with her co-judges Derek Hough and Ne-yo, will look for the best dance act to win the grand prize of $1 million, according to reports.

"Open to soloists, duos, trios, and groups, the best dancers on the planet will hit the stage to battle it out for ONE MILLION DOLLARS! Top qualifiers in four divisions; Junior, Upper, Junior Team, and Team will go head to head on their quest to win it all!" the statement from the "World of Dance" website says.

The Junior Division will be composed of different dance acts with up to four male or female members eight years old up to 17 years old. The Junior Team, on the other hand, can be composed of five to 15 members, while the Upper Division could be composed of one to four members each 18 years old and above. The Team Division can be composed of five to 15 members.

To be able to join the audition process, dancers must submit a video on the show's website and complete the application form. They should also submit an About Me video, as well as several photos of themselves.

"Applicants will be contacted only if Producer is considering the applicant for a live call back audition. Any expenses that an applicant may incur during the application process are the applicant's sole responsibility," the audition rules also state.

NBC has yet to announce the premiere date of "World of Dance" season 2.