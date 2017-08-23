'World of Tanks' Xbox One X Update News: New Trailer Teases 4K Experience

(Photo: Wargaming) A promotional image for the "World of Tanks."

The hit global online multiplayer phenomenon "World of Tanks" will find its way to the Xbox One X soon and Microsoft has provided a look at the 4K experience in a new trailer.

For the uninitiated, "World of Tanks" was first ported over to the Xbox 360 in 2013. Two years later, it was released for the Xbox One. A PlayStation 4 (PS4) version was released just last year.

Now, "World of Tanks" is officially headed to the Xbox One X and is intent to take advantage of the horsepower it can churn to make for excellent visuals and an overall improved gameplay experience.

This version will treat gamers with "4K gaming goodness," as Microsoft promises, bringing the tank war to a whole new level. Xbox Arena tournament play will also be thrown into the mix.

The "World of Tanks" coming to the Xbox One X version of as well as the PS4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a new story mode called War Stories.

This addition gives players the chance to "rewrite history" and provide them a "war experience like no other." The official description reads:

War Stories is an immersive new story-driven campaign where you can hone your battle skills in thrilling scenarios, relive famous historical events, and even rewrite history as you embark on alternative history campaigns.

The new console-exclusive "World of Tanks" mode includes two campaigns — "Brothers in Armor" and "Flashpoint Berlin." The former is a tutorial while the latter is an "epic story-driven campaign."

The official description for "Brothers in Armor" reads:

Step into the shoes of a US tank commander training a Soviet crew to operate the legendary M4 Sherman in this tutorial campaign.

As for "Flashpoint Berlin," here is what it will be all about.

Take command of Western forces, and fight tooth and nail in the aftermath of the collapse of the Berlin Blockade in this epic, story-driven alternative history campaign.

War Stories will be both available on single-player and co-op. There will be more additional campaigns that will be added to the new mode next month.

"World of Tanks" is coming to Xbox One X on Nov. 7.