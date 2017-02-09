'World of Warcraft' Gold Value Doubles in Western Servers, More Affordable in Asian Servers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Blizzard once made the "World of Warcraft" players happy when they allowed in-game gold to be used to pay for their monthly subscription. Now, the studio is exerting more of their generosity when they announced that "Wow" gold can be traded to buy items in other Blizzard titles like "Overwatch" and "Heartstone."

"World of Warcraft" official website"World of Warcraft" gold can now be used to buy items from other Blizzard games.

The offer is a minor revamp of "Wow" Token, which can be purchased by using $20 real currency or via in-game gold at the auction houses of "World of Warcraft." Players can still exchange the Tokens for 30 days of subscription time. They can also add $15 to their Battle.net balance and acquire packs from "Overwatch" Loot Boxes, "Heroes of the Storm" skins or "Hearthstone" cards.

It is good to note, though, that the buying price of "Wow" Tokens at the auction house has become more volatile than before. As of this time, the buying price of Token in North America is 87,437 gold.

The new paying method has been such a hit that prices in the in-game market fluctuate faster than before. Mashable wrote that the Tokens' value has almost doubled since the exchange system was announced.

The same thing happened in the European servers, where the buying price as of report writing is set at 171,468 gold. In China, the buying price is at 250,593 gold.

Game analysts expect that the price of the Tokens will eventually go down at their usual levels, just like what was demonstrated in the Asian servers. The hype in the Western countries has caused the sudden rise of prices, so it is recommended to buy when the hysteria dies down and the Token will be more affordable than at this time.

Check out the exchange rate on the "Wow" Tokens website.