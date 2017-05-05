'World of Warcraft: Legion' Patch 7.2 Update: Blizzard Releases New Content With Latest Patch

Blizzard Entertainment has released patch 7.2 for "World of Warcraft: Legion," the sixth expansion in one of the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing games available.

Facebook/WarcraftSEA'World of Warcraft: Legion' patch 7.2 is now live.

The patch comes with a lot of changes and hotfixes, including updates in The Nighthold and new items. According to International Business Times AU, players can now avail of the Burden of Power set after they kill Cathedral of Eternal Night bosses. Changes in classes have also taken place.

For example, the Purge mana for the Shaman costs less than it did before with the patch reducing it by 20 percent. The problem with the Guardian Spirit for the Priest class has also been fixed.

A change for Player versus Player, or PvP, has also been made. Players only need to win one Brawl instead of three in order to get a Soldier's Legacy token. Before the patch, the Glory of the Melee was the reward.

Gul'dan and the Grand Magistrix Elisande from The Nighthold have also undergone a number of changes. For one thing, Gul'dan's health has decreased, while his Parasitic Wound damage has increased. Elisande's health has also gone down when it comes to Mythic difficulty.

Patch 7.2 for "World of Warcraft: Legion" is, by far, the biggest one that Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out, and the studio is definitely proud of what the patch has accomplished. Apart from a lot of new content, it also brings with it a variety of gaming styles.

"I think were actually appealing to all demographics," senior producer Travis Day told GameSpot. "There's a lot of content in here and I think, depending on what kind of player you are, you'll find something in 7.2 that speaks to you and speaks to your playstyle."

Senior designer Morgan Day is also proud of the expansion and the patch, mainly because it offers up something new for players.

"The expansion's launch was only the beginning, right? That's been our message from the beginning of Legion launch," he said. "Not only was it a huge expansion, but we had a mission to deliver content to players at a good pace that is fun and fresh and engaging. That's really what this patch harps back to."

"World of Warcraft: Legion" patch 7.2 is now live.