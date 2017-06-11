'World of Warcraft' New Hotfixes Now Live; Patch 7.2.5 to Roll Out June 13

Blizzard Entertainment has released the latest round of hotfixes for it's massively multiplayer online role-playing game "World of Warcraft."

Facebook/WarcraftSEABlizzard has released new hotfixes.

According to the official website of the popular video game, this round of hotfixes was released on June 6 and includes patches for the Legionfall Campaign and the Class Mount Quests.

For the Legionfall Campaign, changes were made to "Blood of a Titan" and "Relieved of Their Valuables." After players update their game, the campaign quest "Championing Our Cause" will now include the "Blood of a Titan" mission. On the other hand, players now need five Hidden Wyrmtongue Caches in order to get "Relieved of Their Valuables." The requirement was previously 10 Hidden Wyrmtongue Caches.

For the Class Mount Quests, changes were made to Kalec and an issue with spawning was repaired. When a player is on a class mount quest, Kalec will maintain his visibility in the Mage Class Hall. This also applies when a player is qualified for any class mount quest or if he/she has been tasked with a mission. Blizzard also corrected a spawning issue involving Silvermoon and Exodar for "Hiding in Plain Sight."

Of course, players will need to update their game in order for these fixes to take effect. Blizzard has also made it clear that some realms will need to restart before the fixes become functional, while others will apply immediately.

Apart from that, Blizzard has also announced a release date for Patch 7.2.5. The gaming giant revealed that the patch comes with "a variety of content updates, including Black Temple Timewalking, the Deaths of Chromie, the Trial of Style, and more. You'll also soon be able to delve into the Tomb of Sargeras raid dungeon."

Players should mark their calendars, as the full patch notes reveal that there are many new features to look forward to. Patch 7.2.5 will roll out on June 13.