'World of Warcraft' News: 'Children's Week' Ongoing, More Events Coming Later This Month

Events are plentiful inside "World of Warcraft" and this month of May is no exception.

World of Warcraft official websiteThe 'Children's Week' event will remain active inside 'World of Warcraft' until May 8

To get things started, there are already some events that players can participate in right now.

For the "Children's Week" event, players can head on over to Stormwind and talk to Orphan Matron Nightingale or visit Orphan Matron Battlewail in Orgrimmar to find a new friend that they can show around the world.

While traveling around with their friends, players can check off numerous Achievements, including ones related to completing quests or even just eating some sweets, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

Players can also obtain different pets for participating in "Children's Week," though they will need to act fairly quickly, as this event is already set to conclude on May 8.

The also currently underway Battleground Bonus event can make it easier for players to acquire Honor, while the PvP Brawl known as the "Warsong Scramble" offers its own spin on those familiar Capture the Flag game modes. Both the Battleground Bonus event and the Warsong Scramble will also wrap up on May 8.

From May 7 to 13, "World of Warcraft" players will then be allowed to take part in the "Darkmoon Faire" that features "exotic sights from the four corners of Azeroth and beyond," according to a separate post on the game's official website.

The Legion Dungeon event will then enable players to acquire extra items from May 9 to 15, while the "Spring Balloon Festival" running from May 10 to 12 will allow them to enjoy some spectacular views.

May 16 to 22 will feature both the Pet Battle Bonus event and the "Deepwind Dunk" PvP Brawl that could turn out to be an activity basketball fans will like.

The "Cataclysm Timewalking Dungeon" event will give players the opportunities to revisit some old dungeons starting May 23 until the 29th.

Just before the end of the month, players can check out the "Glowcap Festival" that will happen for one day only on May 27.

Finally, beginning May 30 and lasting until June 5, players can earn Honor faster, thanks to the Arena Skirmish event.

More news about the events coming to "World of Warcraft" should be made available soon.