'World of Warcraft' News: Game's Hotfix Affects Several Encounters in Tomb of Sargeras Raid

Avid fans of the famous online game "World of Warcraft" have been treated to several surprises since the arrival of the game's Patch 7.2.5, the changes made to Azeroth, and recently delivering some changes in several encounters in the Tomb of Sargeras raid.

Prior to the release of the patch, "World of Warcraft" senior game developer Paul Kubit has already said in an interview with GameSpot that they have a holistic plan for the release of the game's patches. According to the senior game developer, the release of the game's patch around this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) was purely coincidental as the patches for "World of Warcraft" will be released regularly.

In the same statement, Kubit said that, while the patches may not deliver major updates to the game, the then upcoming 7.2.5 patch will not only deliver the raid opening but introduce some additional content to the game, too.

True enough, the patch has, indeed, delivered some notable changes to the game as it has been learned that several encounters in the Tomb of Sargeras raid are now different since the hotfix was delivered to "World of Warcraft." According to reports, the changes have not only adjusted the Sisters of the Moon, the Desolate Host, and the Kil'jaeden fights within the raid but has also provided players with a new source of Writhing Essences.

Reportedly, the hotfix has changed the Sisters of the Moon encounter in a notable way as Captain Yathae Moonstrike no longer targets the pets of the players with the rapid shot ability. It is also said that the update will also restrict the multiple sisters, or all of the sisters in the game, as they can no longer be active simultaneously once the game has been updated.

While the recent hotfix on "World of Warcraft" has delighted the many players of the game, they can expect more changes in the future that will come with the game's regular maintenance.

As reported, the regular maintenance on the game will also make adjustments to its classes, with Havoc Demon Hunters' abilities doing 2 percent more damage, Demon's Bite delivering 46 percent more damage, and Demonic Presence ability causing an additional 7 percent damage.