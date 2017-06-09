'World of Warcraft' News: Learn More About the Different Events That Will Go Live This Month

The past few months have been very busy in terms of events inside "World of Warcraft," and players can expect that June will be like that as well.

World of Warcraft official websiteThe 'Tomb of Sargeras' raid will go live inside 'World of Warcraft' on June 20

There are already two events that players can participate in right now.

First of the two is the "Darkmoon Faire," and while this is going on, players can introduce themselves to Silas Darkmoon and the other members of his troupe. If they are so inclined, players can even try out some mind-bending games during this event that will remain active until June 10.

The other one players can check out is the World Quest Bonus event that grants extra reputation. Players can benefit from this event until June 12.

On June 13, players can then join in on the "PVP Brawl: Packed House," though they should know beforehand that they will have to deal with numerous opponents here. This PVP Brawl will end on June 19.

"World of Warcraft" players will also want to mark down June 20 on their calendars.

Three different events will begin on June 20. The first two – the "Mists of Pandaria Timewalking Dungeon" event and the Battleground Bonus event – will provide access to older dungeons and more Honor.

The third event is none other than the start of the "Tomb of Sargeras" raid.

Players will want to prepare carefully before they try the "Tomb of Sargeras" raid. Nine bosses will be waiting for them and each one is more than capable of wiping them out if they are not adequately prepared and perhaps even if they are.

Before the end of June, there will be three more events that will go live.

June 21 will feature the beginning of the "Midsummer Fire Festival," while June 27 is the start date for the Legion Dungeon event and the "PVP Brawl: Temple of Hotmogu."

Additional details regarding the upcoming "World of Warcraft" events should be made available soon.