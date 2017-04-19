'World of Warcraft' News: Noblegarden Event Currently Live, Several Special Items Also Available for Participating Players

Easter may be over in the real world, but in "World of Warcraft," there is an ongoing event that features special eggs, chocolates, and yes, even bunnies, that players can still participate in.

Twitter courtesy of World of Warcraft'World of Warcraft's' Noblegarden event will last until April 24

The Noblegarden event that began a few days ago will remain live until April 24, so players who have not had a chance to join in on the fun yet still have some time to do so.

In order to participate, players first need to pay a visit to one of the many places that celebrate the event.

Developers listed the different places players can go to if they want to get started and they are: Azure Watch, Bloodhoof Village, Brill, Dolanaar, Falconwing Square, Goldshire, Kharanos, Razor Hill or Shattrath City.

Players also need to possess chocolates if they want to make the most out of the Noblegarden event, and the good news for them is that chocolates can be obtained quite easily from the Brightly Colored Eggs that are scattered all over the place.

If players get really lucky, they may even find some items hidden inside the Brightly Colored Eggs.

Examples of the items players can find in the eggs are festival garments, different pets including the Noblegarden Bunny and even the Swift Springstrider mount.

It is worth noting that if "World of Warcraft" players are unable to find the items in the Brightly Colored Eggs, they can then still stock up on chocolates and use those to purchase whichever it may be that they have their eyes on from the vendors.

Lastly, the title "the Noble" will also be given to players who are able to complete eight achievements that are related to the Noblegarden event.

There are also other events taking place inside "World of Warcraft" later this month, including the Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Dungeon event as well as Volunteer Guard Day Micro-Holiday.