'World of Warcraft' News: Patch 7.2 Currently Live In The PTR, New PvP Brawl Now Available

The stream of new content flowing into "World of Warcraft" isn't slowing down just yet, as players can now try out some of the additional features included in Patch 7.2.

World of Warcraft official websiteA new raid zone is expected to be added to 'World of Warcraft' via Patch 7.2

As players likely already know, Patch 7.2 is the even heftier downloadable that is scheduled to be released after Patch 7.1.5. While all of its features aren't accessible just yet, there are some interesting things players can check out via the game's Public Test Realm.

Community manager "Lore" revealed in a new post on the game's official forums that the PvP brawl Southshore vs. Tarren Mill is now ready for testing. This brawl is essentially a supersized round of team deathmatch, so if nothing else, players looking to participate in it can expect some action-packed encounters.

Players can also check out the updated Transmogrification System that was introduced to the PTR last week.

Since these features are still in testing, players should not be all that surprised if some of them are still a bit buggy.

Notably though, if this week's testing goes well, then more of Patch 7.2's features could be added to the PTR, including new world quests, artifact traits and they may even be able to see a bit of The Broken Shore.

Aside from the aforementioned features, "World of Warcraft's" Patch 7.2 also brings some major additions in the form of the new raid zone known as the Tomb of Sargeras and the Cathedral of Eternal Night dungeon.

Patch 7.2 also updates some of the already existing dungeons and artifacts inside the game.

An exact release date for the full version of Patch 7.2 has not been announced just yet, though the folks over at PCGamesN have speculated that it could go live sometime around early April.

In the meantime, "World of Warcraft" players can continue trying out Patch 7.2's features via the PTR.