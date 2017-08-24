'World of Warcraft' News: Patch 7.3 'Shadows of Argus' Coming Aug. 29, Learn More About What It Features

World of Warcraft official website Invasion Points are among the key features of Patch 7.3

Another major content drop is set to hit "World of Warcraft" soon and it is known as Patch 7.3: "Shadows of Argus."

To be more specific, players can expect this next massive patch to be released on Aug. 29.

Patch 7.3, just like the other enormous patches before it, is set to introduce several notable additions to the game.

Arguably the most significant of these additions is the world of Argus itself.

Argus is a dangerous planet home to individuals as nefarious as they are powerful. The planet also features new locations for players to explore, and there will also be additional World Quests to take on, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

While on Argus, players will have to rely on the Vindicaar to keep them safe as they rest up for the battles that will take place in the future.

Also included in "World of Warcraft's" Patch 7.3 are the new features known as Invasion Points. The Invasion Points will enable players to travel to different locations, and while there, they can tackle events or bosses in order to receive some rewards.

Patch 7.3 also includes the additional dungeon known as the Seat of the Triumvirate that will feature four different bosses that need to be defeated.

The patch will also bring some updated combat animations, several adjustments for classes and other additions that will demand time and attention from the players.

What Patch 7.3 will not feature, however, is the end to "Legion's" story.

Speaking recently to PCGamesN, director Ion Hazzikostas shared that Patch 7.3 is "not the end of the story of Legion" even if it is expected to be the "last major patch" for the expansion.

In any case, "World of Warcraft" players will soon be able to see for themselves what this major patch has to offer in just a few more days.