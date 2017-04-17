'World of Warcraft': 'Smaller' Patch 7.2.5 Brings New Questline, Events to the Game

New features are coming out at a steady pace for "World of Warcraft" and even more are on the way now via Patch 7.2.5.

World of Warcraft official websitePatch 7.2.5 brings new additions to 'World of Warcraft'

Now, it is worth noting here that Patch 7.2.5 is not going to be as feature-filled as Patch 7.2 that was released not too long ago, but there are still some notable additions and adjustments here that players will likely want to hear about.

Community manager "Lore" outlined some of the new features of the "smaller" patch in a recent post on the game's official forums.

First off, players can expect to see even more events in the future.

The events players will soon be able to participate in include the Auction House Dance Party, which sounds like the ideal setting for many players to just have fun, as well as the Moonkin Festival.

Developers will also be holding an event known as the Trial of Style that is apparently some kind of "transmog competition." Players will likely have to keep an eye on how Patch 7.2.5 progresses to learn even more about the Trial of Style.

Also included in Patch 7.2.5 is a new questline that will feature Chromie.

"Lore" also mentioned that Black Temple Timewalking will be added to "World of Warcraft" via Patch 7.2.5.

It is unclear if there will be other additions beyond the ones listed in the post.

Changes to class design are also expected to be implemented, according to the community manager.

"Lore" highlighted the specs that would be receiving plenty of attention from the upcoming patch, and those are the Brewmaster and Mistweaver Monks, Destruction Warlocks, Guardian Druids, Havoc Demon Hunters as well as the Outlaw and Subtlety Rogues.

In a separate post, "Lore" clarified that the aforementioned specs are not the only ones being adjusted, though they are the ones that will likely be changed the most.

More news about "World of Warcraft's" Patch 7.2.5 should be made available soon.