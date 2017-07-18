'World of Warcraft' News: What Players Should Know About Patch 7.3's Invasion Points

World of Warcraft official website Patch 7.3 is expected to add several new features to 'World of Warcraft'

"World of Warcraft" is expected to receive several new features courtesy of Patch 7.3, and though this new downloadable is still in the works, developers have already hinted at some of the things it contains.

Just recently, community manager "Lore" shared in a post on the game's forums that Invasion Points are now up for testing.

So, what are these Invasion Points?

In the game's official storyline, these Invasion Points are "portals to other worlds that the Legion has begun invading, and as part of our efforts to shut down the Legion once and for all, you'll be able to enter the portal and stop their invasion."

The Wowpedia offers some more details about these Invasion Points.

Apparently, they may also be known as Argus Rifts within "World of Warcraft," and these will provide players with access to new kinds of replayable content.

Players will also be taken to different places by these Invasion Points and they can expect to encounter enemies there as well, so they will need to come prepared.

It is also believed that these Invasion Points have something to do with some interesting finds discovered recently by data-miners.

Not too long ago, the folks from Icy Veins took a look through an earlier Public Test Realm build of Patch 7.3 and found things known as Charged and Depleted Riftstones.

These Charged and Depleted Riftstones are expected to give players access to places known as Greater and Lesser Rifts.

It is still unclear what these Rifts may contain, but rumors are hinting that these may be the additional elements that feature those pieces of replayable content.

Notably, since these Invasion Points are still being tested currently, they may still change in a few ways before they are added to the live game.

More news about Patch 7.3 and the other additions coming to "World of Warcraft" should be made available soon.