'World of Warcraft' Rumors: Clues Seemingly Pointing to Kul Tiras as Setting of the Next Expansion

World of Warcraft official website Is the location of the next 'World of Warcraft' expansion already known?

"World of Warcraft" may already be massive but it is still expanding, and some data-miners may have discovered where the game will expand to next.

Recently, the folks from Wowhead shared a very interesting discovery made after digging through the latest Public Test Realm build for Patch 7.3.

Some of the discoveries are fairly noteworthy but there is one that just about every player will want to hear about.

Apparently, included in the latest PTR build is a new armor set. That in of itself is unremarkable, but the reason this find is interesting is because of the armor set's name.

The armor set seems to be named after Kul Tiras. To be more specific, they appear to be pieces of quest gear named after Kul Tiras.

On top of that, data-miners also saw that there were pieces of armor that featured maps of what looked to be a new area.

Taking all of those findings into account, the folks from the website are now starting to wonder if an upcoming expansion or patch may take "World of Warcraft" players to Kul Tiras.

According to the WoW Wiki, "Kul Tiras is a human city-state built on an island once located south-west of Lordaeron and west of Khaz Modan." Kul Tiras was a place of great importance before, but it has recently gone silent.

Currently, it is unclear exactly what happened to the city-state, and players will apparently find that it is inaccessible.

Kul Tiras certainly seems like it could be a worthy choice as the main setting for an upcoming expansion. Developers have not confirmed anything at this point, however, so players will likely have to wait a bit more before they can find out if Kul Tiras really will be made accessible.

More news about "World of Warcraft" and whether Kul Tiras will be the main setting of the next expansion should be made available in the future.