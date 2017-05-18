'World of Warcraft' Rumors: Details About A Supposed Expansion Have Emerged Online

"World of Warcraft" was changed significantly last year, as the "Legion" expansion brought numerous additions and adjustments to the game. And now, a new rumor is hinting at the next expansion that may be released for this MMORPG.

Spotted by DVS Gaming, a recent post on Reddit from"Kajukembo24" details a supposed expansion known as the "Rise of the Naga Empire."

According to the post, the Horde and the Alliance will need to join forces in order to fend off the attacks of the surging Naga Empire. The post adds that Azshara and N'zoth will be the main villains featured in this expansion.

Notable additions that may come from this supposed expansion include a new race known as the Naga as well as the Tinker class. Boats are also apparently set to be introduced as mounts, according to the post, and a new neutral city known as Undermine may be included.

The level cap may also be increased to 120 when this rumored expansion is released.

As interesting as the contents of this rumored "Rise of the Naga Empire" expansion may be, there are some "World of Warcraft" players that are casting doubt on the legitimacy of the post, while others are hoping that it is detailing a real thing.

While players wait to see if the "Rise of the Naga Empire" will turn out to be real, they can still take part in the many events that are going on right now and that are still set to happen later this month.

For instance, players can still participate in the Pet Battle Bonus event and the "Deepwind Dunk" PvP brawl that are expected to remain live until May 22. The Cataclysm Timewalking Dungeon event will then begin on May 23, while the "Glowcap Festival" is set for May 27. The last event of May is the Arena Skirmish that will start on the 30th.

More news about "World of Warcraft" should be made available soon.