'World of Warcraft' Rumors: Has the Next Expansion Been Leaked?

New rumor hinting that the next expansion is named 'Veil of Shadows'

World of Warcraft official website Details of a rumored 'World of Warcraft' expansion have appeared online

"World of Warcraft" players are routinely looking ahead to what could be coming next to the game, and a recent rumor may be pointing to exactly what that is.

Spotted recently by MMORPG.com, an Imgur post from "elderu" detailed a supposed expansion named "Veil of Shadows."

First off, the post detailed the setting that will apparently be featured in the rumored expansion.

One of these was the island of Kul'Tiras and it was supposedly a place that had "fallen to terrible darkness."

Next up, the rumored expansion was also apparently set to take players to Nazjatar, a place previously hidden beneath the sea.

The cool-sounding Dragon Isles will also supposedly be featured in "Veil of Shadows."

Different important characters were also mentioned in the post, such as Queen Azshara, who is the empress of Nazjatar, Magni Bronzebeard and Hakkar the Soulflayer.

No "World of Warcraft" expansion would be complete without some new features that affected the players' characters themselves, and the post suggested that "Veil of Shadows" will bring some useful additions in that regard.

Players will apparently be able to improve their skills using the Forge of Illumination and there may even be some new character customization options included.

Additional combat animations and weapon types may be made accessible to players as well. Warships are also mentioned, though it is unclear what is happening with them.

Other notable features that are apparently coming to the game via the "Veil of Shadows" expansion are new dungeons, raids and world bosses. The existing dungeons, quests and raids may be upgraded as well.

The level cap is also supposedly going to be raised up to 120 by this rumored expansion.

For now, there is no clear indicator that "Veil of Shadows" is indeed the next expansion coming to the game and it is also uncertain exactly when the developers will officially announce the next one.

More news about "World of Warcraft" should be made available soon.