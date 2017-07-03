'World of Warcraft' Rumors: Lesser and Greater Rifts, Depleted and Charged Riftstones May Be Added via Patch 7.3

World of Warcraft official website New Rifts and Riftstones may be coming to 'World of Warcraft'

It is not unusual to find items from one Blizzard game in a different Blizzard offering, and that may be happening with "Diablo 3" and "World of Warcraft."

Recently, the folks over at Icy Veins took a look through the public test realm build of Patch 7.3 and found some interesting things.

Specifically, the data miners found two items of note and these are the Charged and Depleted Riftstones.

The descriptions of these items are particularly noteworthy.

According to the recent findings, the Depleted Riftstone can be used to gain access to something known as a "Lesser Rift." Meanwhile, the Charged Riftstone can grant players access to both Lesser Rifts and also Greater Rifts.

If the term "Greater Rift" sounds familiar, that is because this was an element featured in "Diablo 3."

Per the Diablo Wiki, Greater Rifts "provide a way for players to test their mettle beyond the highest levels of Torment difficulty." A special key is also needed to enter a Greater Rift, making it sound even more similar to the recently discovered Greater Rifts that may be coming to "World of Warcraft."

The data miners at Icy Veins also speculated that the Lesser Rifts may be similar to the Nephalem Rifts featured in "Diablo 3."

Unfortunately, there is still a lot yet to be revealed about these Rifts and Riftstones but new details may emerge as the 7.3 PTR Patch gets updated.

Speaking of the latest patch, community manager "Lore" recently revealed in a post on the game's forums that Argus will be featured prominently in 7.3. New areas and storylines are going to be introduced as well, together with additional World Quests and Invasion Points.

Players can also expect to see the Seat of the Triumvirate dungeon and the Antorus, the Burning Throne raid in Patch 7.3.

An exact release date for the full release of "World of Warcraft's" Patch 7.3 has not been provided yet, but some of its features are already undergoing testing.