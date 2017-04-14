World War 3 Google Search Is on a Record High This Week

Current events worldwide has been smeared with catastrophe and chaos, so much that people fear the worst. And it has indeed materialized after seeing that the belief of an impending World War 3 is on everyone's browsers apparently.

(PHOTO: REUTERS)

Google Trends show that the topic of World War 3 has reached its peak popularity in searches everywhere this week. It has exceeded even that of the masses' curiosity on the said ominous proposition during the second week of Nov. 2015.

As far as interest in the issue goes, The Philippines topped the region that showed much concern and worry. It was followed by Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada, which only had small margins amongst each other.

What's interesting to see is that under related topics and queries, U.S. president Donald Trump has always been mentioned. This speaks miles about the role he has in possibly inciting the odious event, which netizens fearfully relate together.

It is almost expected that people around the globe would worry, given the current circumstances. According to The New Daily, this week was peppered with a lot international debacles, with the rising tension among the United States, North Korea and Russia at the helm.

One can clearly remember the alleged chemical gas attack in Syria, causing the lives of many innocent people. During this time, the United States opted to fire missiles at the country, much to Russia's dismay and widening the animosity.

Express also reports that China thinks the war may be inevitable as North Korea is preparing for yet another nuclear test. If it pushes through, the United States is sure to intervene, and that could be the start of a grim chapter in history.

Trump has been aggressive in light of the events, so much that he launched a Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) on a supposed Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cave network in Afghanistan.

With things getting out of hand, all people can do now is hope things don't turn out for the worst.