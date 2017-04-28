'World War Z 2' Release Date, Latest News: David Fincher, Brad Pitt Reteaming for Zombie Sequel

For several months, the sequel to the zombie apocalypse movie "World War Z" had been in limbo. "World War Z 2" was rumored to be in development last year before the project vanished from the calendar of upcoming film productions of Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions.

Just when its future seemed to look bleak, some good news for the zombie sequel has arrived. According to Variety, the project is moving forward as acclaimed director David Fincher has reportedly agreed to work on the project and with Brad Pitt returning to star in the film sequel.

While Paramount's new chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos has not officially greenlit the movie yet, he is expected to confirm the film project in weeks to come, and it will likely be among the first movies he will approve as the new studio chief. Sources said that the production of "World War Z 2" would probably begin in the first quarter of 2018.

Last summer, reports surfaced that Pitt had been in talks with Fincher to direct the film sequel to "World War Z" and that the director was interested in the idea. However, those plans had to be put on hold while Pitt dealt with his much-publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie. Its future was further put into question when the studio, which was then headed by Bray Grey, removed the film from its calendar of planned projects.

If the deal with Fincher is finalized, it would mark a big milestone in the long development process of "World War Z 2." Pitt met several directors for the movie but nothing came to fruition until he chose to reach out to Fincher for another collaboration. He previously worked with the director in movies such "Se7en," "Fight Club" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

The first "World War Z" followed United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Pitt) who traversed the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that was bringing down governments, toppling armies and threatening to eradicate all of humanity on Earth.

Aside from Pitt, the cast of the original film also starred Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz, James Badge Dale, Matthew Fox and David Morse. The film was based on Max Brooks' novel and was directed by Marc Forster.

Despite encountering production problems, including an expensive reshoot of the film's third act, "World War Z" was a big hit worldwide, earning $540 million against a $190 million budget.