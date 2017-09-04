'Worms WMD' Release Date News: Team17 Confirms Game's Nintendo Switch Version With New Contents

Facebook/WormsTeam17 Promotional image for "Worms WMD."

Video game developer Team17 confirmed several days ago that they were bringing "Worms W.M.D" to the hybrid console Nintendo Switch.

The news was confirmed with statement and a newly-launched trailer for the game's Nintendo Switch port.

In a statement, Team17 confirmed: "You'll be able to embrace the full Worms experience with all the game's campaign missions, levels, customisations and updates with over 80 weapons and utilities at your fingertips."

The title's Nintendo Switch port will also get already-released game campaign updates including the Liberation theme and Forts game mode.

Team17 is also adding new contents for the Nintendo Switch version of "Worms W.M.D" including a new theme called Space, new Forts called Mushroom and Tree House, and new ways to customize characters by introducing "three new outfits and three new gravestones to mourn the passing of your portable invertebrate pals."

"Worms W.M.D" is a 2D turn-based game that was released last year on Linux, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is part of Team17's "Worms" franchise. "W.M.D" stands for "weapons of mass destruction."

Its gameplay has more similarities with the 1999-released title "Worms Armageddon" rather than with installments launched in later years such as "Worms Ultimate Mayhem" (2011), "Worms 3" (2013), "Worms Clan Wars" (2013) "Worms 4" (2015), and more.

With that, "Worms W.M.D" is seen as a sequel to the 1999 title, especially since the worm characters and game interface is in a 2D setup. However, "Worms W.M.D" also introduced new gameplay mechanics such as the ability of players to craft their weapons.

On the other hand, Team17 has also added new weapons in the "Worms W.M.D" arsenal such as the explosive bazooka and a phone battery. Meanwhile, the developers have also included the familiar Holy Hand Grenade that has been introduced in other "Worms" games before.

Apart from enhancements in the use of weapons, "Worms W.M.D" also gained popularity for adding the ability of worms to actually ride vehicles.

Team17 has yet to announce the "Worms W.M.D" release date for the Nintendo Switch but it will happen before 2017 ends.