'WRC 7' Gameplay News: Latest Trailer Teases Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT

Kylotonn Games via Steam Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT on "WRC 7"

The latest trailer released for the "World Rally Championship 7" video game teased the inclusion of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT in its roster of race cars.

"World Rally Championship" is a licensed simulation video game based on the same name race league. Like other authorized sports-themed games, the "WRC" franchise features real-life drivers, cars and race tracks. Over the years, it has been made available to major platforms such as the PC and the various gaming consoles.

Earlier this week, the developers from Kylotonn Games released a 51-second video teaser that showed nothing but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT speeding its way along the tarmac of the Rally de España — one of the featured tracks in the upcoming game.

In real life, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT is famous for helping world-renowned driver Romain Dumas secure a class win at the Monte Carlo Rally earlier this year. After his victory, the car racer said in a statement: "That was a drive on the razor's edge. ... But we made it to the finish and our 911 GT3 RS ran without a single problem. Despite all the difficulties it was great fun and it was definitely not my last Monte."

According to the game's official website, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT will be exclusively released to players who will pre-order the game now. The famed race car has also been listed as downloadable content on Steam since its announcement.

"WRC 7" is undoubtedly one of the games benefitting from the closure of Porsche's longtime exclusive licensing agreement with Electronic Arts. Several other upcoming racing simulation games have already announced their own lineup of Porsche vehicles including "Forza Motorsport 7" and "Project CARS 2."

Meanwhile, "WRC 7" will come with a list of the best drivers from the FIA World Rally Championship 2017 season and will feature 55 teams and 13 rallies.

"WRC 7" will be released in the United States on Sept. 26.