'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Release Date, Latest News: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' to Premiere in March 2018

Disney's sequel to the 2012 Oscar-nominated animated comedy movie "Wreck-It Ralph" officially has a title as well as a release date.

Facebook/WreckItRalph A promotional photo for the Disney movie "Wreck-It Ralph."

As announced by the studio during its presentation at CinemaCon last month, the upcoming movie sequel is titled "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" and will be hitting the big screen in March 2018.

Disney also confirmed that the original cast, which includes Sarah Silverman, John C. Reilly, Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will all be returning for the sequel.

Also returning for the sequel is the team behind the original "Wreck-It Ralph" movie, who won an Oscar last month for Walt Disney Animation Studios' billion-dollar box-office blockbuster movie "Zootopia." Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, as well as producer Clark Spencer, are reportedly already hard at work in developing the film.

"To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore," Moore said in a statement, according to ComingSoon.net. "Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know — the internet — but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way."

"We're so excited to be working with Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Fix-It Felix and Sergeant Calhoun again, and we have new characters we look forward to unveiling. At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship," Johnston added.

"Wreck-It Ralph" premiered on Nov. 2, 2012, and it went on to become the highest opening weekend for Walt Disney Animation Studios at the time of its release. It was nominated for an Oscar as well as a Golden Globe for best animated feature and won the Producers Guild of America Award for best animated motion picture. It also earned five Annie Awards, including best animated feature, best director and more.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on March 9, 2018.