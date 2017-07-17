'Wreck-It Ralph 2' to Feature 'Star Wars,' Marvel Superheroes and All the Disney Princesses in One Movie

Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph" will be making an explosive comeback as the film's sequel is set to bring a number of iconic characters.

Facebook/WreckItRalph A promotional image for "Wreck-It Ralph." The preview for the film's sequel was greatly applauded during Disney's presentation at the D23 Expo.

Dubbed as "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," the announcement of the upcoming film was one of the most talked-about and most applauded during Disney's presentation at the D23 Expo, which was held in Anaheim, California last weekend.

The film will be a follow-up to the 2012 massive hit film "Wreck-It Ralph" which was centered on the eponymous video game villain and featured a massive world of animated video game characters brought to the big screen.

"Wreck-It Ralph 2" will follow Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Princess Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) as they step out of the video game world and enter the crazy internet realm in order to search for a way to save the latter's game, "Sugar Rush."

The film will be every Disney fan's dream as there will be a large gathering of iconic Disney characters. It has been revealed that Ralph will get to encounter Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, characters from the "Star Wars" franchise and Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan."

Probably the biggest news of all is that the film will also see all the Disney princesses in one film and the best part of it all is that they will be voiced by their original voice actresses.

Kristen Bell (Anna of "Frozen"), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel of "Tangled"), Idina Menzel (Elsa of "Frozen"), Kelly Macdonald (Merida of "Brave), Auli'i Cravalho ("Moana"), Linda Larkin (Jasmine of "Aladdin"), Irene Bedard ("Pocahontas), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana of "Princess and the Frog"), Paige O'Hara (Belle of "Beauty and the Beast") and Jodi Benson (Ariel of "Little Mermaid") are all reprising their princess roles for the film.

This big get-together will occur when Vanellope and Ralph happen to enter a Disney website, Metro reported.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" will be released on Nov. 21, 2018.