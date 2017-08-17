'Wrecked' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: History Repeats Itself as Survivors Fight to Stay Alive in Season Finale

Facebook/WreckedTBS Promotional banner for the second season of TBS comedy series "Wrecked" about a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a deserted island.

Everybody's in too deep, literally, on the upcoming season 2 finale of TBS' comedy series, "Wrecked."

The official synopsis for the episode titled "Nerd Speak," although very brief, tells a lot. The pirate ship that they have managed to take over has begun to sink due to an explosion in the engine room. And once again, the survivors will find themselves scrambling for their lives.

To make matters worse, Owen (Zach Cregger) and Danny (Brian Sacca) have been tricked and imprisoned by Corey (Rory Scovel) inside a drunk tank below deck; Luther (Jemaine Clement) is chained inside the generator room in the bowels of the ship; and since Steve (Rhys Darby) refuses to leave a comrade behind, the two of them may probably be down there for a very long time.

To make matters even worse, Corey seems to have convinced everyone that it was Owen who sabotaged their only chance of returning to their former lives. And although Florence (Jessica Lowe) has begun to doubt Corey's words, how much can she really do to change everyone's minds before Owen and Danny end up drowning.

Also, will Karen (Brooke Dillman), who has begun panicking and screaming "Abandon ship!" even remember that Steve is still down at the generator room?

It's like the plane crash all over again, but this time, not one of them might make it out alive.

As reported by Deadline, TNT and TBS president, Kevin Reilly has teased a positive future for the plane crash comedy at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour held last month,

The series has reportedly been gaining a significant increase in its season 2 rating. Although no official renewal has been announced yet, Reilly said that "it's looking good."

The "Wrecked" season 2 finale airs on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.