'Wrecked' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Florence, Karen Investigate Tainted Water Source as Pirates Tease Survivors with 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers

After barely surviving an encounter with pirates on its two-episode second season premiere, the survivors on the island are in for more challenges and struggles as the TBS comedy series "Wrecked" continues.

Facebook/WreckedTBSPromotional banner for the second season of TBS comedy series "Wrecked" about a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a deserted island.

In the upcoming third episode titled "Caiman," Florence (Jessica Lowe) and Karen (Brooke Dillman) will find themselves having to trek into the jungle to find out what has been tainting their water, which is coming from upstream. Will they be able to find the source of this new threat to their survival? And if so, what will they do about it? Will they even be able to do anything about it?

Meanwhile, back at camp, the other survivors will be debating whether or not they'd want the pirates to spoil "Game of Thrones," for them. Being marooned on the island has cut them off from any chance of catching up with the said show. Will the pirates respect whatever the survivors decide upon, or will they eventually spoil the show in spite of this decision? And if they do, will they be telling the truth?

In the midst of all these struggles, Steve (Rhys Darby) will be striking up the most unlikely romance. With whom is still anybody's guess.

In an interview with Observer, the core cast members of the show were one in saying that the stakes will be higher in the second season. While the first season was all about surviving the island, the pirates coming in will be causing some even more serious shakeups down the line.

Zach Cregger, who plays Owen, added that the current season will be moving fast with more dangers waiting for the survivors up ahead. And while the first season covered all of three and a half weeks, the second season will take place in the course of only four days. The high energy danger awaiting the survivors will be front and center, and each of those four days promises to be eventful.

"Wrecked" season 2 episode 3 airs on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS. Watch the official trailer for the second season below.