'Wrecked' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: A Deadly Foe Returns as Todd Makes a Haunting Personal Discovery

The stakes will only continue to get higher in the next episode of TBS' comedy series "Wrecked."

Facebook/WreckedTBSPromotional banner for the second season of TBS comedy series "Wrecked" about a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a deserted island.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Tony Pepperoni," Owen (Zack Cregger) and Florence (Jessica Lowe) will find themselves having to deal with the return of a deadly foe. No further detail has been given about this said nemesis, although his or her arrival will surely be shaking things up at camp.

On the other hand, Todd (Will Greenberg) will make a haunting discovery about his past following an attempt to incite a fist fight with Chet (George Basil). How will this newfound memory affect his life and his future interactions with his fellow survivors? Will he be able to rise above the resulting implications of this memory, or will it eventually end up defining who he is?

This is just the tip of a whole new lineup of threats that are about to befall them as they continue to try and survive their new lifestyle. In an interview with Observer, the cast talked about how the group dynamic has changed and how the upcoming threats will continue to alter their relationships and alliances.

Brian Sacca, who plays Danny, said that the pirates' landing on the island was only the inciting incident that would eventually lead to a much bigger storyline that offers "some really huge shifts in it." He also teased that the storyline will change in a rather big way halfway through the season, which would present things that are not usually seen in half-hour comedies. This change will be followed by yet another huge shift that may bode either good fortune or disaster for the survivors.

Meanwhile, Ally Maki, who plays Jess, shared that this season would see her character finally finding her voice and gaining more confidence and strength. She also added that Jess and her boyfriend, Todd, will be able to work together more often this season.

"Wrecked" season 3 episode 4 airs on Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on the TBS Network.