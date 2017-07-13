'Wrecked' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Todd, Jess Make Deals with Pirates; Owen, Florence to Become Islands Next Romantic Couple?

Facebook/WreckedTBS Promotional banner for the second season of TBS comedy series "Wrecked" about a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a deserted island.

The people on the island are either getting settled or becoming desperate to find a way out on the next episode of TBS' comedy series, "Wrecked."

In the previous episode, Rosa (Erinn Hayes) confessed to Owen (Zach Cregger) that she was pregnant with his child. However, it couldn't have been possible since it's only been 2 weeks since they were intimate, and Owen was sure he used protection.

When Rosa insisted and later on told Owen that she wanted to abort the baby, Owen turned to fellow survivor Florence (Jessica Lowe) for help. Florence thought to match Rosa's crazy with her own kind of crazy, which eventually led to the birth of twins: a stone called Tony Pepperoni and a ping pong ball named after Florence. The bespectacled genius also found a way to let Owen off the hook with a fake blood test that proved he wasn't the father.

This shared experience seems to have also drawn the two of them much closer. According to the official synopsis for the next episode, Owen will start to have feelings for Florence. But is Rosa really gone? Will she be back soon with a brand new bout of a crazy spell?

The upcoming episode, which is titled "No One Rides For Free," will also see on-again-off-again couple Todd (Will Greenberg) and Jess (Ally Maki) trying to buy passage aboard the pirate's ship. Will their unconventional methods be met with favorable results, or will they only end up putting themselves in a situation much worse than their island life?

"Wrecked" season 2 takes the viewers back to the still unnamed and previously uninhabited island to check up on the diverse group of plane crash survivors stranded there. But aside from the many dangers posed by their unfamiliar environment, the current season has also brought in pirates to further stir up the survivors' already complicated lives.

Will Owen, Florence, Todd, Jess and the rest of the survivors ever find a way out of the island? Are the pirates merely there to provide diversion, or will they eventually play a part in bringing these stranded people home?

"Wrecked" season 2 episode 5 airs on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS.