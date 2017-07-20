'Wrecked' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Pirates' Gruesome Plan Sends Survivors in a Panic to Leave the Island in 'Sister Mercy'

Facebook/WreckedTBS Promotional banner for the second season of TBS comedy series "Wrecked" about a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a deserted island.

The pirates' main plan of ransoming off Danny (Brian Sacca) may have failed, but it seems that they are yet not through with the plane crash survivors on TBS' comedy series "Wrecked."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Sister Mercy," the survivors will discover that the pirates actually have a backup plan. If they can't ransom off the survivors, then might as well use them for other money-gaining purposes. And their plan B seems to be a lot worse than any of the survivors could ever imagine.

The pirates are planning to harvest their organs to sell to the black market — or, at least, this is what they find out. Could the pirates really be so evil? What can the survivors possibly do in order to escape their impending fate?

They will surely be trying out all sorts of plans to get out of the island. Moreover, they will have to do this while also making sure that the pirates do not figure out that they already know.

Additionally, in the midst of it all, Karen (Brooke Dillman) is about to make a difficult decision that will echo a moment from her past. But whether this moment is a good or bad one is still up in the air.

What kind of decision will Karen be making? Does this have something to do with the survivors' plan of leaving the island before the pirates can get to them? Could she, by any chance, be planning on using herself as bait in order to give her fellow survivors a much higher chance of escape?

"Wrecked" season 2 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS.

In other news, AV Club recently went on a party barge off the coast of Marina Del Rey, California to speak with Sacca, Dillman, and Ally Maki. The trio were asked which five albums will they be bringing to a desert island, should they be given a chance to choose. Maki suggested "Damn" by Kendrick Lamar, Dillman mentioned Frank Sinatra, while Sacca chose the likes of "Fresh Aire" by Mannheim Steamroller.