'Wrecked' Season 2 Spoilers: Survivors Face New Challenges Aboard the Pirate's Ship

Facebook/WreckedTBS Promotional banner for the TBS comedy series, "Wrecked."

The survivors have successfully taken the keys to the pirate's ship and are ecstatic over the prospect of going home. Could this really be the end for the TBS comedy series "Wrecked"?

It does seem like salvation may finally be upon them. According to the official synopsis for the next episode titled "Cruise-ifornication," the survivors will at least make it to the pirate's ship, which just happens to be a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band cruise. However, they may soon find themselves at odds with one another when only a few of them manage to get showers.

How will this situation be resolved? Also, just what kind of unlikely friendship will Pack (Asif Ali) and Bruce (Will McLaughlin) be forming in the midst of it?

On the other hand, after Todd's (Will Greenberg) spontaneous marriage proposal in the previous episode, he and his girlfriend, Jess (Ally Maki), will be tying the knot in the eighth episode titled "Speed." This will, in turn, inspire Owen (Zach Cregger) and Florence (Jessica Lowe) to define what they have after the kiss they shared before coming aboard the pirate's ship.

In the midst of it all, Pack and Steve (Rhys Darby) will be making a discovery that threatens to tear them apart.

Can the survivors make it back to the city on board the pirate's ship? The synopsis for the ninth episode hints that they might not. Someone is going to sabotage their plan by blowing up the ship's engine.

Additionally, by the tenth episode, they will once again be fighting to stay alive when the ship begins to sink.

What fate awaits the survivors who only want nothing more than to return to their normal lives? Who will plot to sabotage their final hope of salvation? Will they once again be wrecked someplace else?

"Wrecked" airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.