Wrestlemania 33 News: Possible Matches at the April Wrestling Event

The annual WrestleMania is just a couple of months away, and hype for the pay-per-view (PPV) event is already building up following the recently held Royal Rumble, in which Randy Orton emerged as the winner. Meanwhile, wrestling fans begin to speculate possible matches for the world championship event.

Wikimedia Commons/Randy OrtonRandy Orton at Smackdown taping in London 17th April 2012

Orton's road to Florida, where WrestleMania will be held, is an unconventional one, to say the least. At the Royal Rumble, which took place during the weekend, the eight-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion cleverly opted to be less aggressive and to just wait, while other competitors in Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker were busy taking each other out. This went on until the surprise entrance at #30 of Roman Reigns.

By the end, Orton, Jericho, Reigns and Bray Wyatt were all the ones left in the final four. Reigns finished Jericho's rather short stint at the event, followed by eliminating Wyatt. This left him and Orton as the last two men standing. Backed up by his high level of confidence, Reigns attempted a Spear to take out his competitor, but Orton was quick to counter with his signature move,effectively winning this year's Royal Rumble.

WrestleMania 2017 is seen as rather unpredictable. From 2013 to 2016, the pay-per-view event had heavy champion favorites in Triple H, Reigns, Batista and John Cena. Such is not the case with this year's event. Even with Orton's decent track record in Royal Rumble, it is safe to say that there are other wrestlers tipped to nab the championship belt.

Mirror UK maps out possible title matches that WrestleMania33 might showcase. The path toward it has been somewhat cleared out with Orton's win, but other fights can also interest fans. For example, brand new tag team champs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may take on popular duo Enzo Amore and Big Cass to kick off the spectacle. It also does not hurt to imagine former titleholders Sheamus and Cesaro eventually joining in.

With a good warmer, the main show also poses some interesting possible matches. WrestleMania 33 can be a good stage for Triple H to put his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins to rest. It can be remembered that Rollins has been wanting to get retribution since being robbed of the Universal title last year, trying to score any possible match to get him back on the thick of things.

Rollins announced his eagerness to participate in Royal Rumble 17 early last month. However, during Jan. 23's episode of "Raw," Sami Zayn suddenly defeated him while he momentarily got distracted by Triple H's music. This effectively disqualified him from partaking in the wrestling match. The two's feud continued when Rollin's The Game's NXT Takeover plan was foiled by Triple H. The WrestleMania 33 stage could be a good venue for the two to finally set the record straight between them.

In the same vein, Goldberg and Lesnar can also face-off for the third time to finally put their rivalry to rest. Meanwhile, a four-way battle involving Cena, Orton, Wyatt and A.J. Styles is arguably something that fans can look forward to.

WrestleMania 33 is set to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on April 2.