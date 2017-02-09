Wrongfully Targeted Homeschool Mom Takes 'Em to Court

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

America's premier homeschool advocacy organization is suing New York City after a homeschool mother was investigated by child protective services for "educational neglect" because the city's education department failed to record paperwork showing that her son was being homeschooled.

