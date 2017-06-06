WWDC News 2017: Apple Introduces HomePod Smart Speaker

Apple is giving the Google Home and Amazon Echo a run for their money with the introduction of the HomePod.

REUTERS/Stephen LamPhotographers take a close look at the Apple HomePod which the company unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in California.

The Cupertino-based tech giant kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday with the introduction of its first brand-new hardware since the Apple Watch. Amazon was the first to introduce a device that allows users to look up basic information, play music, and control home accessories with the Echo. Now, Apple has unveiled its answe to the Echo: the Homepod.

Available in black and white, the new device is expected to be shipped in December. The Apple HomePod has an A8 chip along with a unique woof specially designed by the company. Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of marketing, mentioned that the speaker can execute acoustic modeling in real-time. This means the audio from the HomePod adjusts dynamically to suit the room it is located in.

"HomePod is designed for voice control with an array of six microphones, so users can interact with it from across the room, even while loud music is playing," said the company in a press release.

Amazon introduced the Echo home speaker three years ago, while Google followed with the Home device in 2016. Although Apple is a bit late in joining the emerging market, it does not necessarily mean the company cannot win against its fiercest rivals.

In the US market, the Amazon Echo currently costs around $180 each, while the Google Home retails for $129. Meanwhile, the HomePod comes with a $349 price tag when it officially comes out later this year. It clearly costs more than the other brands but Apple is confident that the product and its state-of-the-art features will justify its price.