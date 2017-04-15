WWE 2017 Pay-Per-View Schedule: 'Payback' Featuring 'WrestleMania' Rematches Starts April 30

Now that "WrestleMania 33" is over and done with, World Wrestling Entertainment fans are looking forward to the next pay-per-view events that are scheduled for this year.

Facebook/WWE A promotional photo of WWE's upcoming "Payback" pay-per-view event.

According to Heavy, WWE currently has eight pay-per-view events scheduled for the rest of 2017. However, the network is expected to add at least one more event to the roster in the coming months. Also, because of the brand split, some fan-favorite pay-per-views will now only feature superstars from one of the programs.

The soonest pay-per-view event that will arrive is "Payback," and it is scheduled to happen on Sunday, April 30, at SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event is branded as part of "Raw," but it has also been announced that "SmackDown Live" superstar Randy Orton will be crossing over to fight against Bray Wyatt for the World Championship.

Chris Jericho will also participate in this event, and he will be fighting against Kevin Owens all for the United States Championship. Owens was recently assigned to "SmackDown," and if he wins the match, Jericho will be the one who will have to stay on "SmackDown."

"Payback" will also feature a Cruiserweight Championship bout between Neville and Austin Aries, as well as a Raw Tag Team Championship fight between Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz.

This year's "Payback" event is the fifth pay-per-view event of its kind since it started in 2013. The concept of this event involves the fallout from "WrestleMania," with people looking to get retribution for what happened during that show. Among the announced matches, three of them are actually "WrestleMania" rematches.

After Payback, a "SmackDown" branded event will be held on May 21, called "Backlash." This year's event will take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Then, on June 4, a "Raw" exclusive pay-per-view event titled "Extreme Rules" will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which will be followed by "Money in the Bank" on June 18.