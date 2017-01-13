'WWE 2K17' DLC News: Learn More About The New Wrestlers Included In Soon-To-Be Released 'Future Stars Pack'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new downloadable content pack is expected to be released for "WWE 2K17" on Jan. 17, and this time around, the DLC will add new Superstars to the roster.

Facebook courtesy of WWE 2KSoon-to-be released 'Future Stars Pack' will add five new Superstars to 'WWE 2K17'

The new add-on coming to the game is the "Future Stars Pack," and as its name suggests, it contains WWE Superstars who are on the rise and expected to become big parts of the pro wrestling world in the years to come.

Developers detailed the contents of this upcoming add-on in an earlier post on their official website.

First off, players can look forward to seeing the dynamic and charismatic Tye Dillinger joining the game via the DLC pack.

Dillinger has now emerged as one of the main contenders residing at the WWE's developmental brand NXT where chants of "10," a reference to his "Perfect 10" gimmick, can be heard throughout the arena whenever he makes his way to the ring.

Also featured in the soon-to-be released DLC pack is another NXT star in the form of Austin Aries.

Aries is a highly decorated ring technician, though many of the accolades he has received throughout his career have come outside of the WWE. Aries has recently emerged as one of NXT's top guys and the WWE has also called on him to provide commentary for cruiserweight matches.

The "Future Stars Pack" also features Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, otherwise known as The Club.

Similar to Aries, Anderson and Gallows have put together impressive resumes outside of the WWE. These days, Anderson and Gallows have established themselves as fixtures of the WWE's tag team division.

The last of the new Superstars included in the "Future Stars Pack" is the hulking and hyperactive Mojo Rawley.

Rawley made his name in NXT prior to being called up to the main roster where he now frequently teams with Zack Ryder to form The Hype Bros, one of the tag teams who currently compete under the "SmackDown Live" brand.

"WWE 2K17" players interested in getting the "Future Stars Pack" can purchase it on its own for $8.99 or get it as part of the game's $29.99 season pass.