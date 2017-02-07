'WWE 2K17' DLC Update: 2K Adds Hall of Fame Showcase DLC Support in New Patch; PC Requirements Announced

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

2K Games has released a new update — patch 1.06 — for "WWE 2K17" as it sets the stage for the release of the final downloadable content (DLC) pack, "Hall of Fame Showcase."

2K GamesA promotional banner for "WWE 2K17"

Apart from the support for the highly anticipated DLC, the patch also comes with a lot of tweaks and fixes for the lingering issues in both the base games and the previous expansions.

One of the more notable changes brought by the "WWE 2K17" patch is that some of the move animations in the "Legends Pack," "New Moves Pack" and "Future Stars Pack" now appear more natural and synched better.

The patch also includes tweaks and fixes for the WWE Universe, WWE Creations, specifically in the video, superstar, moveset and entrance department.

The "WWE 2K17" DLC, "Hall of Fame Showcase," priced at $9.99, will give players the chance to recreate some of the most iconic showdowns in the history of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The battles include Cactus Jack and Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin and Michael "P.S." Hayes) at WCW Saturday Night 1992.

There is another The Fabulous Freebirds match, this time with Hayes teaming up with Buddy Roberts against Kerry and Kevin Von Erich at the WCCW 1986.

Other matches include Ivory and Jacqueline's brutal meeting at SmackDown 2000, Papa Shango vs. The Godfather for Dream Match and Big Boss Man (with Albert) vs. Big Show at the Armageddon 1999.

The last two matches for the "WWE 2K17" DLC involves Sting. The first one is where he dons his gold and black tights in battling Ric Flair at the Clash of Champions 1988 and another where he sports his n.W.o. Wolfpac ring gear in taking on Bret Hart at WCW Halloween Havoc 1998.

"WWE 2K17" is also set for release on the PC. Those who are planning to get the game for the platform would want to check out the system requirements first, which can be found here.